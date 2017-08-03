'Tacoma' Review: An Emotional Game to Experience for Those Who Loved 'Gone Home'

Tacoma official website "Tacoma" is a sci-fi-themed game.

Developed by Fullbright, "Tacoma" is one of the most highly anticipated games of the year. Given the fact that it came from the same people who developed the critically acclaimed and lauded "Gone Home," fans were expecting more of the greatness in "Tacoma." And so far, the reviews reveal a fair amount of details to expect from the game title.

According to The Verge, "Tacoma" is a game where players are tasked to explore the lives of people in an empty world. The storyline and gameplay are emotional and ambitious, and considering the fine line between complexity and overkill, "Tacoma" manages to strike a perfect balance most of the time. Other times, there are parts in the story that may have been too underdeveloped, but for the most part, "Tacoma" deserves its own reputation outside of the fans' expectations courtesy of "Gone Home."

Meanwhile, Videogamer gave a point-by-point verdict. The pros of the game title is the storyline itself as it is a melancholic story that gamers have to experience on their own. There is also the fact that the world-building and general feel of "Tacoma" definitely represents the future that "Gone Home" hoped to see in its descendants. As for the cons, it would have been nice if the developers had something new for their fans as "Tacoma" might be a sign that Fullbright is in danger of becoming its own trope, so much so that gamers might end up expecting the same experience for anything it releases.

All in all, other than its blatant similarities with "Gone Home," "Tacoma" gives players a chance to explore, not just the corridors and hallways of the game but also the complexity and detailed stories of each ghost they encounter.

"Tacoma" is released for PC and Xbox One gamers for $19.99.