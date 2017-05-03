Tad Cummins' Daughter on Elizabeth Thomas Kidnapping 2017: Ashley Cummins Stands by Her Father

The daughter of Tad Cummins is standing by him, even if there are allegations that he kidnapped a 15-year-old student and spent more than a month on the run with the teenage girl while travelling across the United States.

(Photo: YouTube/Inside Edition)A screenshot of Tad Cummins' Daughter from an interview with Inside Edition.

"He was the definition of what a good father should be and he still is," Ashley Cummins, 26, told Inside Edition. "I believe that. He needs to at least know that everybody's not against him," she continued.

Ashley said that she will even visit her father in jail, and at the same time will fully support her mom, Jill. While Jill, Tad's wife, finds this to be a bitter pill to swallow, she also appreciates that Ashley and her sister, Erica, are also there for her.

"I have to let them have a relationship with him," Jill Cummins said. "I have to understand that. But they know he did wrong too and they're standing by me 100 percent."

"They're wonderful, wonderful girls and their daddy would be proud of them for them stepping up and being there when he wasn't," she added.

Jill married Tad on her 18th birthday, but she filed for divorce after he took off with 15-year-old student Elizabeth Thomas in March. While Jill thinks she may never speak to her husband again, she admitted that she hasn't stopped loving him either.

Tad, 50, vanished with Thomas on March 13. More than a month after their disappearance in Tennessee, they were both tracked down by authorities in a remote part of northern California on April 20.

Elizabeth was reunited with her family, while Cummins was arrested by authorities. He was charged with transporting a minor across state lines with the intent to engage in sexual activity. If convicted, he is expected to face a minimum of 10 years in prison.

Cummins was Thomas' former teacher at Culleoka Unit School in Maury County, Tennessee. He was under investigation by the school administrators and the police for having an inappropriate relationship with Thomas after a student reported to have seen them kiss inside his classroom.

Elizabeth left home on March 13 for a local restaurant but advised her family to call the police if she did not return home by dinnertime. Soon after, an Amber Alert was issued for Thomas, with the police immediately suspecting Cummins of abducting her.