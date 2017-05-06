Tad Cummins, Elizabeth Thomas Kidnapping News: Cummins Extradited to Tennessee to Face Criminal Charges

Former teacher Tad Cummins, who kidnapped his 15-year old female student, has been extradited to Tennessee to face the charges against him. Prior to his extradition, Cummins was locked up in California, where he was found with his victim after being on the run for more than a month.

Reuters/File PhotoThe booking photo of Tad Cummins, 50, a former Tennessee high school teacher who is accused of abducting a 15-year-old student in March.

Cummins left California at 7:30 p.m. PDT (10 p.m. EDT) last Tuesday in the company of the U.S. Marshals Service. In Tennessee, he will have to face the kidnapping and sex crime charges against him for abducting his minor student, Elizabeth Thomas, and transporting her across different states to have sex with her.

According to assistant federal defender Ben Galloway, his client will be appearing in court in Tennessee shortly after his arrival there, although he does not know when that exactly will be. However, he said detainees are usually transferred by the U.S. Marshals by bus and plane through county jails and private correctional facilities, as well as the federal transfer center of Oklahoma.

On April 19, a tipster contacted authorities after spotting Cummins and his student in an isolated cabin in Siskiyou County near Cecilville, California, where the two had reportedly spent the night. The following day, local law enforcement officials arrested Cummins and immediately brought the student back to her parents in Tennessee.

According to PEOPLE, the tipster, Griffin Barry, claimed seeing Cummins and Thomas kissing twice. He said he started to become suspicious of the two after noticing that the girl would not even look at him straight in the eye during their interactions. When a friend showed him a photo of the two from the internet, that was when he found out that the pair were actually subjects of an ongoing nationwide search.

Meanwhile, Cummins' wife Jill accused her husband of brainwashing Thomas. She said she had noticed Cummins getting really close to the teen, but she never thought there was already a romantic thing going on between them. She also revealed in the criminal complaint she filed against her husband that he had taken two refills of erectile dysfunction drug Cialis before disappearing with Thomas.