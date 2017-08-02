Tad Cummins, Elizabeth Thomas Latest News: Cummins' Teaching License Revoked After Kidnapping Incident

Pixabay/Wokandapix Tad Cummins, a teacher who was accused of kidnapping his student, got his teaching license revoked.

Maury County educator Tad Cummins, who was accused of kidnapping his 15-year-old student, has had his teaching license revoked by the Tennessee State Board of Education.

According to The Tennessean, the board's decision was quick, and there were no discussions made regarding the issue, especially since the kidnapping incident had led the authorities on a nationwide hunt.

Back in February, Maury County Schools appealed to the state board to suspend Cummins as he disobeyed orders to discontinue contact with the female student, following a previous report regarding an inappropriate contact between them. The following month, he was fired from his post at Culleoka Unit School.

The 50-year-old teacher is currently facing two federal charges for transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct, and obstruction of justice. According to ABC News, he even planned to flee to Mexico with Thomas.

He is also facing charges in Tennessee for kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor, following the earlier report that he kissed the student in the premises of the school.

Cummins was arrested in a remote part of northern California. According to the authorities, the young girl was "healthy and unharmed" when they found her.

Back in April, Director Mark Gwyn of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told reporters that it is unlikely for the young student to willingly flee with the teacher, who is more than twice her age.

"She is 15, a child. He is 50, a grown man. She's a high school freshman. He's a former teacher. This is, and was, not a romance," he said. "This was manipulation solely to benefit Tad Cummins. This is not a fairy tale. This is a case of kidnapping," he added.

Cummins has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His federal trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 2, 2018.