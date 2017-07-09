Tad Cummins Trial News: Elizabeth Thomas' Family Prepares for Impending Hearing on the 25th

REUTERS/File Photo Tad Cummins has pleaded not guilty on charges on kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.

With only two weeks left before the trial of Tad Cummins starts, the family of the teenager who was abducted and sexually abused by her teacher are now preparing themselves for the highly emotional moment. In a recent interview, Elizabeth Thomas' father Anthony said that the court proceedings would be very difficult for them considering what his daughter had been through for a long time in Cummins' hands.

In his interview with People magazine, Anthony explained that the trial was a very sensitive issue for their family but it was just something that they could not get away from.

"It's a highly emotional issue," he told the publication. He later on added: "We've spoken many times as a family. [Going to court] is just something we're going to have to go through."

Cummins was incarcerated in California but was brought back to Tennessee. He was charged with abducting Elizabeth when she was only 15 and taking her across state lines to have sex with her. For more than a month, the high school teacher tried to evade arrest by moving from one state to another, hiding in remote areas and even changing his own appearance.

During the time that Cummins was with Elizabeth, the teacher allegedly was intimate with her. After more than a month of trying to escape the police, they were found in a remote cabin somewhere in Siskiyou County in California through the help of a tipster. For 38 days, their illicit romance has been the talk of the town while the authorities have searched for them everywhere.

As of now, it remains unknown if Elizabeth will be appearing in court to testify against Cummins. It is said she is currently undergoing therapy after going through psychological trauma because of her experience.

Cummins' trial is set to start on July 25.