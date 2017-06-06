'Taken' Season 2 Air Date, Spoilers, News: 'Person of Interest' EP Greg Plageman Takes Over as Showrunner

"Taken" season 2 on NBC has a new showrunner in former "Person of Interest" executive producer Greg Plageman. He takes over as Alexander Cary ("Homeland") steps down from his duties.

Facebook/NBCTaken NBC's "Taken" has tapped a veteran from "Person of Interest" to put season 2 together.

NBC announced the shakeup as the show's production takes a reprieve for the summer. But work will resume weeks before the show premieres in the fall, where it will be moved to a Friday, 9 p.m. time slot from its previous Monday schedule.

Plageman worked as a writer on "Person of Interest" for five seasons. "His enormous talent and vast experience with bold broadcast television is a perfect fit," show production outfit EuropaCorp TV U.S.A. president Matthew Gross said.

"Taken" is based on the Luc Besson/Liam Neeson movie trilogy about a man whose daughter was abducted. The series, however, charts the younger life of Green Beret Special Forces soldier Bryan Mills (Clive Standen) following a personal tragedy and before he becomes a CIA operative.

Mills is still learning his skill set as an agent in the series. He's not yet as sharp or as cunning as Neeson's Mills but his desire to protect the oppressed is evident and strong from the beginning. The events on TV supposedly happened 30 years before the events in the film version. Besson also serves as executive producer on the show.

"What's so great about the 'Taken' series so far is he doesn't have a super-power," Standen, who previously worked on "Vikings," told Digital Spy. "He's not Jason Bourne. He's not James Bond, he's not the cool guy with the witty one-liners."

NBC renewed "Taken" in early May after its first season 10-episode run. The show received an average of 5.1 million viewers weekly and was reportedly popularly well-received internationally and it's largely owing to the fact that it came from a successful movie franchise.

"Taken" also stas Jennifer Beals (Christina Hart), Gaius Charles (John), Brooklyn Sudano (Asha Flynn), Monique Gabriela Curnen (Becca Vlasik), Michael Irby (Scott), James Landry Hébert (em) and Jose Pablo Cantillo (Dave). NBC plans season 2 to go the procedural route, similar to its shows like "The Blacklist" and "Blindspot."