'Taken' Season 2 Air Date, Spoilers: Series Returns This Fall with New Showrunner; Bryan to Spiral Further Down the Dark Side?

Despite its less than stellar performance on the ratings board, NBC's crime thriller series "Taken" is continuing on with a much needed second season. And with a yet to be identified new showrunner taking over, what new creative directions will the show consequently take on its 16-episode sophomore run?

The series was adapted for television by Alex Cary and serves as a prequel to Luc Besson's popular movie franchise of the same title. It features Clive Standen as a younger Bryan Mills, which was the character that Liam Neeson played in the movie trilogy.

In the television series, Bryan is a former Green Beret about to start a career as a special intelligence operative while also plagued with a passionate intent to avenge his sister's death. The season 1 finale saw Bryan shoot down Mejia (Romano Orzari), his sister's killer, but he was also just as soon apprehended by the Mexican military and was consequently sent to jail.

And now that Bryan has taken a step closer to the man he was in the films, the upcoming second season promises a more intense and action-packed narrative that will test Bryan's moral compass to its limits.

In a phone interview with Entertainment Tonight, Standen shared that although his version of Bryan was at the beginning of the character's career, he still had the same forward momentum and resourcefulness as his older self.

"My Bryan is trying to figure out what he's going to do when he gets there. So he needs to be reigned in," Standen said.

He also hinted at Bryan's continuing journey to the dark side and how he would eventually find his way out, especially now that he's on his own. The season 1 finale opened many exciting opportunities for the character's eventual transformation.

"There's so much more I can give to Bryan," Standen said. "Season one is about him learning the ropes, he's on a leash. In season two, he'll be off the leash," he added.

"Taken" has reportedly done well internationally, and with a new showrunner taking the reins from here on out, there are only good things to expect when the series returns later this year on NBC on a new Friday timeslot at 9 p.m. ET.