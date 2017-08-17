'Taken' Season 2 Spoilers: Adam Goldberg Cast as Series Regular

NBC's TV adaptation of "Taken" has been renewed for a second season. While some cast members are not expected to reprise their roles, the studio has been making strides to fill in the gaps.

Facebook/NBCTaken NBC's TV series "Taken" adds another cast member.

Recently, "Fargo" star Adam Goldberg has been picked up as a series regular for the second installment of "Taken." He will play a gray hat hacker named Kilroy. He is an eccentric and highly intelligent individual with a rather funny sense of humor.

Also joining the cast next season is "The Flash" actress Jessica Camacho who is also going to be a series regular. She will play a witty rule-breaking former Army captain named Santana.

"Taken" is a sequel to the hit film series starring Liam Neeson. The show stars "Vikings" actor Clive Standen as the former Green Beret Bryan Mills. When a personal tragedy strikes him, the CIA recruits him into their program. And in each successful mission, he learns a "very particular set of skills," which has been showcased in the film series.

Reports say that six original cast members will not be returning for the second season: Gaius Charles (John), Brooklyn Sudano (Asha), Monique Gabriela Curnen (Vlasik), Michael Irby (Scott), Jose Pablo Cantillo (Dave), and James Landry Hébert (Rem).

According to Variety, the mass departure comes as a result of the replacement of season 1 showrunner Alex Cary. Executive Producer Greg Plageman has now filled in that spot. And it is reportedly his new vision for the show that led the cast members to exit.

Speaking to the attendees of the 2017 Television Critics Association summer press tour, NBC entertainment chief Robert Greenblatt said of the characters that have not been fully defined, "We just took a look at what the essence of the show was and tried to focus in on that." He continued, "I think it's going to be a really strong second season."

