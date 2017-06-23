'Taken' Season 2 Spoilers, Cast News: Overhaul Leaves Jennifer Beals, Clive Standen as the Only Returning Series Regulars

Surprisingly renewed for a second season, NBC drama's "Taken" is reportedly undergoing a series overhaul, which resulted in the departure of six cast members from the show.

(Photo: Facebook/NBCTaken)A promotional photo of NBC's TV series "Taken."

According to report by TVLine, cast members Clive Standen, who plays Bryan Mills, and Jennifer Beals, who portrays Christina Hart, will be the only series regulars coming back for "Taken" season 2.

Those who will not be back for the series' 16-episode second season include Brooklyn Sudano (Asha), Gaius Charles (John), Michael Irby (Scott), Monique Gabriela Curnen (Vlasik), James Landry Hébert (Rem) and Jose Pablo Cantillo (Dave).

The news of the mass exit of the majority of the show's regular cast members comes a couple of weeks after it was announced that Greg Plageman, the executive producer of "Person of Interest," will be replacing Alex Cary as the showrunner of "Taken." It also surfaced a week after NBC dropped the series from its fall schedule and moved it to a midseason premiere.

NBC's "Taken" TV series is based on the popular action film trilogy of the same name which starred Liam Neeson. In the films, Neeson played Mills — a retired operative of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) who ends up in dangerous and violent situations in an effort to protect members of his family.

The TV series serves as a prequel to the film franchise, exploring the past life of Mills as a member of a special intelligence team which is led by Hart.

In the first season of the show, Mills' sister died in the hands of a drug lord, Carlos Meija, who ends up becoming the season's main villain. While pursuing vengeance against Meija, he also worked on containing and thwarting various terrorist threats.

Luc Besson, the man behind the "Taken" film franchise, serves as the prequel TV series' executive producer alongside Matthew Gross, Edouard de Vesinne, Thomas Anargyros, and Cary. The show is produced by EuropaCorp TV and Universal Television.

"Taken" season 2 will have a midseason premiere on NBC.