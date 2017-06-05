'Tales from the Crypt' Reboot News: M. Night Shyamalan Project Dropped

Last year, TNT announced plans of a "Tales from the Crypt" reboot by M. Night Shyamalan, which was supposed to showcase a seasonal anthology, just like with "American Horror Story." It would have been part of the network's block of horror programming.

Facebook/ECcomicsThe original "Tales from the Crypt" television series on HBO was inspired by the works of EC Comics.

According to reports, there were no updates from TNT for a few months, but then the network revealed that they were having problems with rights, which hindered the show from getting into production. And then a trailer came out online, which gave the fans hope that there is indeed a reboot underway.

However, just recently, it was confirmed that the plans for the "Tales from the Crypt" Shyamalan reboot, as well as the horror programming block, has been dropped.

In an interview with Deadline, TNT president Kevin Reilly revealed that instead of a horror programming block, the network is working on a sci-fi block, which is expected to launch in 2018, in partnership with "Alien" and "The Martian" director Ridley Scott.

As to why they scrapped the plans for the "Tales from the Crypt" Shyamalan reboot, he told the publication: "That one got really caught up in a complete legal mess unfortunately with a very complicated underlying rights structure."

"We lost so much time, so I said, 'Look, I'm not waiting around four years for this thing.' Maybe that will come back around but in the meantime, Ridley Scott had come up, who has so much creative enthusiasm," he added.

Apart from the sci-fi block, the network is also said to be working on a mystery programming block, with shows titled "Deep Mad Dark" and "Deadlier Than the Male" as the first two projects to be launched in the genre.

However, Reilly has not entirely ruled out the possibility of the network pushing through with the horror block some time in the future. He said, "I haven't ruled it out. We don't have a specific property today, but we're open to it."