'Tales of Berseria' News: More Details About The Game's Soul Gauge System Revealed

"Tales of Berseria" will follow in the footsteps of earlier installments of the franchise by again providing players with action-packed encounters, though there are some new wrinkles that should help distinguish the battles this time around.

Official Tales of BlogLaphicet executes his Break Soul move inside 'Tales of Berseria'

The combat system changes are elements of the newly engineered Soul Gauge system.

Speaking recently to iDigitalTimes, producer Yasuhiro Fukaya talked a little bit about the revamped battle mechanics and the new Soul Gauge system.

Fukaya shared that the Soul Gauge system can be both beneficial and harmful to players, and it will be up to them to work out how to manipulate it in a way that serves them best.

Detailed in an earlier post on the Official Tales of Blog, the Soul Gauge, or more specifically the Soul Gauge points, will be taking the place of the previously utilized Technical Point and Chain Capacity points that determined how many Artes players could use during battles.

Notably though, players may be able to execute Artes even if they have no SG points stored, but doing so may put them in a compromising position.

Players will need to manage the Soul Gauge and the SG points in battle carefully if they are to get the most out of them, and there may even be times when it is best for them to limit their usage of Artes until they can use the special Break Soul moves.

Break Soul moves can be very devastating offensively while some may provide special bonuses. The offensive Break Soul moves can also allow characters to become even deadlier inside "Tales of Berseria" as these can enable them to put together longer combos that can leave their foes lifeless and defeated.

The characters inside the game also have specific Break Soul moves and it's up to players to discover them while going through numerous battles.

"Tales of Berseria" will be released initially in the United States for the PlayStation 4 on Jan. 24, while PC players will be able to try out the new role-playing game as soon as it is made available for their preferred platform on Jan. 27.