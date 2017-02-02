'Tales of Berseria' Trophies List Guide, How to Earn Them, Secret Trophies to Win and More Tips

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Western players are currently enjoying "Tales of Berseria" and all of its offers. The title recently released the trophies that players can possibly gain.

"Tales of Berseria" features new worlds, enemies and heroes of the long-running franchise. The plot of the title is taken from "Tales of Zestiria," which is the 15th major entry in the hit series. The game focuses on the main hero, Velvet Crowe.

"'In Tales of Berseria,' players embark on a journey of self-discovery as they assume the role of Velvet, a young woman whose once kind demeanor has been replaced and overcome with a festering anger and hatred after a traumatic experience three years prior to the events within 'Tales of Berseria,'" Bandai Namco wrote about the storyline of the game.

The title has just been released in Europe on Jan. 27 and in North America on Jan. 24. Western players still have a long way to explore the game unlike those from other regions. Good thing, the title's trophy list is already out. Exophase shares the complete list of trophies.

As of this writing, there are more than 34,000 trophies earned by players. The trophies include Champion of Berseria, The Hero's Bane, The Sower of Strife, and The Beast Uncaged, among others. There are more than 20 titles up for grabs, making the title even more exciting to play.

Among the trophies are so-called secret ones that not all players are aware of. Game Heroes wrote that the Code Red Hunt trophy can be won when players have won the battle against the Bloodwing Agent and are able to overcome all Class 4 Administrative Zone.

Also, the Pirate Legend trophy can only be obtained when a player has sailed the waters and gain all the treasures available.

"Tales of Berseria" provides several tasks for players to grab one of the trophies, so it is important to know about these tasks and gain as many trophies as they can. Guides can be found on Cheatcc.com.