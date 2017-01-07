Tamar Braxton Claims 'Black Church' Is to Blame for Kim Burrell's Homosexuality Remarks

Singer and TV personality Tamar Braxton recently said the "black church" is to blame for Kim Burrell calling homosexuality "perverted" and asked that people pray for the gospel singer rather than crucify her.

(Photo: Reuters)Recording artist Tamar Braxton performs at the 2014 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at The Pantages theatre in Hollywood, California August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Burrell, who is the pastor of Love & Liberty Fellowship Pentecostal Church in Houston, Texas, has been fighting off backlash from LGBT activists after footage of her condemning homosexuality in the church surfaced last week.

Braxton chimed in on the controversy on Instagram and though the post has been taken down, The Shade Room captured a screenshot of her post.

"I'm ONLY saying something because TMZ asked me about it this morning," she wrote. "Here is the whole thing... While I DO NOT agree on ANY level about what Kim said nor feels... most of y'all are nailing her to the cross meanwhile most of y'all voted for Trump!"

The 39-year-old then went on to say that Burrell's comments must have just been a product of what she was taught in church.

"PLEASE have SEVERAL [seats]. Y'all ripping her to shreds for what she has been taught in church (hell, most of us has) but thank GOD he's opened most of our eyes of what was taught and believed back in the day so traditionally that's what they continue to preach to our generation!!!" Braxton continued. "There has been MANY of services that I have attended where it's been crazy talk of such!! (and you have too) especially in the black churches!!! We need to show her LOVE, PRAY for her understanding and help her realize (also people who believe such ignorance)..that what she has been brought up to believe, isn't the way the world and things really is."

She then proceeded to bash president elect Donald Trump and his supporters once more, while also making mention of her upcoming new TV show.

In her sermon, Burrell brought up homosexuality when talking about megachurch Pastor Eddie Long and the allegations made by multiple men who said he engaged them in sexual acts while on ministry trips together.

"I've never seen anything as heartbreaking as watching Bishop Eddie Long go down to nothing," she said of Long's considerable weight loss. "It is an embarrassment to the Church. 'Cause nobody would be making that you have AIDS unless a homosexual man didn't come out and reveal what you did behind closed doors ... they have yet to deny it," she said.

Last September, Long revealed that he was battling an unidentified "health challenge" which has caused significant weight loss. Burrell said in her sermon that Long's silence concerning his health issues is an indication that there is some truth to the claims. She then sternly warned her congregation that if they engaged in homosexual behavior while they professed to be Christians in 2017 that they would die from it.

"Anybody in the room who is living with a homosexual spirit, beg God to free you. If you play with it in 2017 you'll die from it. If you play with it in 2017 in God's house you'll die from it. Y'all came to hear about carnal, I came to tell you about sin," she said.

"That perverted homosexual spirit is a spirit of delusion and confusion and it has deceived many men and women. And it has caused a stain on the body of Christ. And those homosexual spirits have been angry and they come up against you [saying] 'you gotta love everybody.' Sit down you serpent."

"You cannot give instructions to God's holiness with that much perversion. You, as a man, would open your mouth and take a man's penis in your face? You are perverted and you better not tell me, thus saith the Lord. You are perverted," she admonished. "You are a woman that would shake your face in another woman's breasts? You are perverted, and its coming into our church and it has embarrassed the Kingdom of God."

Burrell took to Facebook Live in a series of videos to clarify her comments for anyone affected by the sermon video clip.

"I never said that all gays were going to Hell. That never came out of my mouth. Y'all quit spreading that. And if you're gonna listen to the video, listen right, it's not of my nature, natural or spiritual," she explained. "I was addressing church people, and let's get specific, ones who were in my church."

"We're not in a war against flesh and blood. We are not in a war with that. I care about God's creation and every person from the LGBT and everything else, any other kind of thing that is supporting gays. I never said LGBT last night. I said S-I-N. And whatever falls into sin was preached," Burrell said.