Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Expresses Interest in Running Back Prospect Samaje Perine

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been checking out a lot of running backs in the past few weeks, but they managed to keep one pre-draft visit under wraps. Until now, that is.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Bernard Gagnon)Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In an interview with ProFootballTalk, Oklahoma's Samaje Perine revealed that he actually visited the Buccaneers and he said they were also the team that has shown the most interest in him.

"I would have to say Tampa Bay just because they came down to Norman to work me out and they flew me out to tour their facility to talk with all the coaches. Other than them, it's been pretty equal," Perine said during the interview.

Okay, the workout and visit definitely went under the radar. The running back they will allegedly target in the first round of the draft is Dalvin Cook. However, he may no longer be on the board once the Buccaneers are on the clock with the 19th overall pick. Quarterback Jameis Winston would like to play with his former Florida State teammate, but he also admitted that Cook might be selected in the top 15.

If Cook is no longer available at 19th overall, the Buccaneers can go after Perine in the middle rounds. It's hard to pinpoint where he's going to land, but they have the 50th, 84th and 125th overall picks in the draft. He's projected to be picked in the third or fourth round of the draft.

"Perine could be a mid-round pick who gives them what they're looking for. He's likely not a guy who is going to take over as a lead back, but most teams use committees these days anyway, with speed backs, pass catchers, and power backs for all different scenarios," FanRag Sports' Jon Schlosser said in his report.

Other options include Perine's former teammate Joe Mixon, USF's Marlon Mack, Texas' D'Onta Foreman, Toledo's Kareem Hunt, and Ohio State's Curtis Samuel.