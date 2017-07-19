Tampa Bay Rays Express Interest in Relievers Justin Wilson and Tony Watson

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison) Tony Watson with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2017.

With less than two weeks remaining until the nonwaiver trade deadline, the Tampa Bay Rays are still looking for a quality reliever in the trade market.

According to the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin, the Rays have expressed interest in acquiring Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Justin Wilson and there's reportedly some traction in trade talks. However, he's not the only reliever on their radar.

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal has reported that the Rays are eyeing the Pittsburgh Pirates' Tony Watson, and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand has tweeted that the team is interested in just about every relief pitcher who may be available for trade. He specifically mentioned that the Rays are linked with Wilson, Watson and Pat Neshek.

The Rays have a lot of options, so they are not in any rush to get a deal done. However, Topkin believes that Wilson is their top target.

"There are a number of other teams reported to be interested in Wilson, and the Rays are looking at, or reported to be looking at, several other relievers, including San Diego's Brad Hand, Pittsburgh's Tony Watson, San Francisco's Hunter Strickland," Topkin wrote in his report for the Tampa Bay Times.

"But the talks with Detroit indicate Wilson may be their top choice, and for good reason. He is 29, has a modest salary ($2.7-million), would be under their control via arbitration in 2018, is versatile in being able to handle right-handers as well," he continued.

Well, the Rays could really use another left-hander on the bullpen. As of the moment, Adam Kolarek is the team's only left-handed reliever.

Meanwhile, the Rays have acquired pitcher Chaz Roe from Atlanta Braves for cash considerations. However, Roe will have to wait a bit longer for his debut with the team because they are sending him straight to their Triple-A affiliate in Durham, North Carolina.