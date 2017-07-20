Tampa Bay Rays Interested in Reliever Hunter Strickland

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Lisa Suender) Hunter Strickland pitching for the San Francisco Giants in 2015.

The search for bullpen help continues for the Tampa Bay Rays, and this time, they are taking a look at San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Hunter Strickland.

MLB.com's Chris Haft has reported that the Rays have sent a scout to check out Strickland during the weekend when the Giants took on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Haft also noted that the Giants are hoping to acquire players who are ready for the big leagues because they are not interested in doing a full-blown rebuild.

Strickland has posted good numbers so far this season. His 1.85 earned run average (ERA) will stand out right away when people look at the stat sheets, and he also has 36 strikeouts in 34 innings pitched. Those are impressive numbers. However, his 19 walks are a cause for concern and he has a 1.41 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP).

Connor Byrne of MLB Trade Rumors thinks highly of the right-hand relief pitcher as well, but he also pointed out that Strickland is not without his flaws.

"Strickland's 9.82 K/9 and 19.4 percent infield fly rate make him look like a shutdown option. However, there are some troubling signs — including a dip in velocity and a skyrocketing BB/9 that has climbed to 5.18 after sitting at 1.75 in 2015, Strickland's first full season, and 2.8 last year," Byrne wrote in his report.

What makes Strickland an attractive target is that he has four years of arbitration eligibility after this season. He's definitely not a rental. He also has a team-friendly contract ($555,000) that pays him close to the minimum this year.

Well, the Rays have been eyeing every available relief pitcher in the trade market, so they are obviously keeping their options open for now. Talks with the Detroit Tigers involving Justin Wilson has reportedly been gaining traction.