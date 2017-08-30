'Tangled' Live-Action Movie News: Producer Shuts Down Talks of Adaptation

Film producer Roy Conli isn't up for a live-action adaptation of "Tangled." He shut down suggestions that the animation should jump on the trend as Disney ramps up its live-action selections with the production of "Aladdin," "Lion King," "Dumbo" and "Mulan."

Facebook/DisneyTangled Disney's "Tangled" came out in 2010 and featured the voices of Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi.

Conli told Collider that he is hoping a "Tangled" live-action movie won't be done within 25 years. He considers the animated film as "one of my favorite children" and it seems he's not ready to see this "child" become a different iteration just yet.

"I think ['Tangled'] opened the door to 'Frozen' and it opens a door to just a whole new dialogue," Conli said. "I want it to be there for a while before it becomes something else.

"Tangled" came out in theaters in 2010. Mandy Moore ("This Is Us") lent her speaking and singing voice to Rapunzel as did Zachary Levi ("Chuck") who lent his voice to Rapunzel's leading man, Flynn Rider/Eugene.

As those familiar with the fairy tale about Rapunzel are aware, the movie also focused on a princess with magically long hair who lived all her life in a secluded tower. The mother she knew banned her from ever coming out until a young man chanced upon her tower and helped her see the outside world.

The film grossed over $591 million in the box office and spawned a TV movie sequel as well as a TV show on the Disney Channel. Moore and Levi reprised their roles for these follow-up productions.

Disney planned on doing a sequel to "Tangled" on the big screen but Rapunzel cutting her hair in the first story made it impossible. Directors Nathan Greno and Byron Howard were also reportedly no longer interested in doing another movie.

Conli, however, isn't opposed to doing a live-action version of "Treasure Planet," which hit theaters in 2002. The producer envisioned that this movie, which featured Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the voice of the lead character Jim Hawkins, will be spectacular in any format.