Tarek and Christina El Moussa Divorce News, Dating News: Christina Is Reportedly Dating Someone from Her Past

Christina El Moussa was seen all smiles last Friday while on a date with her new beau. Meanwhile, Tarek has reportedly been behaving oddly on social media.

Facebook/FliporFlopHGTVChristina El Moussa is now dating someone from her past.

Last Friday, Christina was seen with her new man, Doug, out on a date in Orange County, California, ET reported. While the "Flip or Flop" co-star wore a chic purple dress and thigh-high boots, her date stayed causal with a button-down shirt.

A source previously said that Christina and Doug are in fact dating.

"They've been talking and seeing each other for a couple of weeks," the source said. The source also revealed that Christina had already dated Doug before she had her relationship with Tarek.

It appears that Tarek is not too happy about his estranged wife's new relationship. According to the source, Tarek had jealousy issues with Christina's past relationship with Doug when they were still together.

After Christina informed Tarek of her new relationship, the latter reportedly began "acting out" on social media.

"Tarek still can't move forward with the fact that Christina has moved on with her life and that she's truly happy with herself," said the source.

The two recently had a small conflict when Tarek posted a photo on Instagram where he was posing at a "No guns, weapons of any type" sign. Tarek tagged his estranged wife in the photo referencing their big fight last year, capping off the post with a middle finger emoji.

Even though Tarek's post was meant to be a joke, Christina didn't appear too amused with his photo, which has now been taken down. She responded by posting a photo of the Empire State building with the caption "No time for bull***t when you're building an empire."

Tarek liked Christina's photo and followed it up with a response. Posting a photo of him wakeboarding on Instagram, Tarek captioned it, "#life is about having #fun and enjoying every #moment....people shouldn't take things so seriously especially JOKES that are meant to be playful and fun..."