Tarek and Christina El Moussa News: Christina Gets New Tattoos on Forearm; Tarek Thankful Son Is Safe After Pool Accident

"Flip or Flop" star Christina El Moussa recently got a tattoo to commemorate her divorce from ex-husband Tarek, who is also her co-star in the show. She had the birthdates of her children inked on her forearm and shared a photo of her new tattoo on Instagram.

Facebook/TarekAndChristinaA promotional photo if Tarek and Christina El Moussa's HGTV program "Flip or Flop."

Christina's new tattoo shows Aug. 20, 2015 and Sept. 22, 2010 in Roman numerals, signifying the birthdates of her six-year-old child Taylor and 21-month-old son Brayden. "Been wanting this for a long time... no time like the present," she wrote in the caption.

Christina was at a girls' trip in Santa Barbara, and it was during the trip that she reportedly got her new tattoos.

Christina and Tarek went their separate ways almost a year ago. In a previous interview with PEOPLE, she said that she was relieved upon revealing their split in public. "I think the separation process begins long before people actually separate. So by the time we officially did, I felt like a weight was lifted off me," she said.

As revealed by Christina, she and her ex-husband have not been talking about their personal lives since their split. She said they were both "going through a divorce" and will gradually start seeing other people.

Despite this, the ex-couple have managed to stay on amicable terms. In fact, Christina said she is happy for Tarek and wishes him well in whatever he does.

Meanwhile, Christina was questioned over the pool accident her son got involved in recently. Tarek's representative revealed that the couple's son fell in the pool and was immediately rushed to the hospital just to make sure he was fine. Brayden was under his nanny's supervision when the accident took place.

Tarek is very thankful that his son is okay despite what happened. Meanwhile, there was no mention made of where Christina or daughter Taylor was during the time of the accident.