Tarek and Christina El Moussa News: Estranged Couple to Answer Ex-Employee's Allegations in Court

The El Moussas will be given a chance to fight against the claims of their former employee in court.

According to a report from RadarOnline, the "Flip or Flop" hosts are allowed to submit their own court documents until Monday, June 26, to answer all the allegations of their former employee Jonathan Schmier who filed a federal lawsuit against them in May.

The former employee claimed that the HGTV hosts should pay him $12,800 for back wages and $25,000 in commission. Schmier reportedly talked to the operating manager of the El Moussas' Next Level Property Investments real estate company, Pete DeBest, in January 2016, then was given equal partnership by the company's acquisition specialist, Scott Rubzin, in March 2016.

He claimed that he was not interested in the partnership, and started to find wholesale homes for the show at a $5,000 commission rate per home instead. Schmier's work with the El Moussas ended in October 2016 after he was told that he was never considered as an employee of the company.

The El Moussas' answers to his allegations will be revealed after they submit their files on the given date.

Meanwhile, a source close to the real estate show hosts reportedly told Entertainment Tonight that Christina is now dating a businessman named Doug from Orange County.

According to the source, the two have been seeing each other for a couple of weeks. But the two of them have actually known each other for at least a decade.

"Christina and him recently reconnected," the source also said. "She dated him before her and Tarek were together."

The businessman also reportedly met the 33-year-old celebrity's two children, but her estranged husband is not pleased with her new relationship.

The source claimed that Tarek has always been jealous of Christina's previous relationship with the businessman, and he has been acting out because of this.

"He's been spending time with young, attractive women," the source stated.

However, Tarek has denied that he was jealous of his ex-wife's new relationship.