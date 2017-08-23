Tarek El Moussa News: 'Flip or Flop' Host Believes Living a Life Separate from Christina Is for the Better

Facebook/HGTV Tarek and Christina El Moussa continue to host "Flip or Flop" together on HGTV despite their imminent divorce.

"Flip or Flop" host Tarek El Moussa believes that it is better for him and soon-to-be-estranged wife and co-host Christina to live separate lives.

Speaking recently to Entertainment Tonight during a separate birthday party he threw for his and Christina's son, Braydey, the male El Moussa revealed that, while it is unfortunate that his wife and co-host Christina cannot make it to the birthday party he threw for their son, it is the best way to deal with their current situation.

"Unfortunately today, (Christina)'s not going to be here. We've been going through our situation and I felt like today — it might be better if we just stay separated," Tarek said.

While news about the "Flip or Flop" hosts' imminent divorce first emerged last December, Tarek revealed that he and Christina had already been long separated before it became public knowledge. According to the HGTV host, one of the culprits for the shattering of their marriage was communication or lack thereof, something that Christina corroborated in a separate interview.

"I'm big on communication and I feel one of the problems we were having was communication. There's so many things, it happened so fast, you know? It was like back to back to back to back and we slowly started separating ... (Our relationship) just kind of fell apart," Tarek said.

Despite his marriage ending in shambles, Tarek admits that he is getting by. In fact, the "Flip of Flop" host did not hesitate to admit that he is back in the dating game. Nonetheless, Tarek clarified that, despite entertaining the possibility of getting into a new relationship, nothing is serious or exclusive for now as his children with Christina are still his priority.

While Tarek is not in a serious relationship yet, the same thing cannot be said about Christina. The other host of "Flip or Flop" believes that her split with Tarek happened for a reason as she bumped into her old flame, businessman Doug Spedding, last April. Since then, the two have rekindled their past romance.

"It just felt right," Christina said in an interview with Good Housekeeping as she talked about how she fell once more for her ex-boyfriend after finally agreeing to see him again.