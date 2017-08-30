Target: Bethesda 'Game of Thrones' Listing Was A Fake

Reuters/Toby Melville While "Game of Thrones" is on a break, fans can watch Kit Harington in his new series "Gunpowder" on BBC.

Considering Bethesda Softworks' reputation in the gaming community, fans were especially thrilled to see that Target has "leaked" a game based on the popular TV show, HBO's "Game of Thrones." Unfortunately for fans, recent reports have revealed that the Target listing is not real and that it was a hoax.

A Target spokesperson told Forbes that the "Game of Thrones" game is not a real product and that they apologize for the confusion. The news was met with massive disappointment from the fans as Bethesda Softworks has always been known to release successes in the role-playing business. However, the publication also pointed out that there was another Target listing of the game based on HBO series, this time made by game developer Rockstar. Although that too is a hoax, the idea has been thrown out there and fans are clamoring for it.

Further reports on the incident have several gamers leading the disappointed fans in the right direction. Given the popularity and the vast fandom of "Game of Thrones," it is no surprise that some developers have already taken it under its wing in order to produce a game that closely resembles the events seen in the series. An adventure game based on "Game of Thrones" has already been released by Telltale and it has been available since 2014.

Published and developed by Telltale, "Game of Thrones" is available for various platforms including PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, and PC. It also has Android and iOS versions, which is great for people who would like to develop their universe on the go. Although the Bethesda "Game of Thrones" was a hoax, the gaming community and the fans of the television series hope that some day, the RPG giant might release something akin to the universe created by George R.R. Martin.