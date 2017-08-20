Taylor Swift Album Release Date 2017 Rumors: More Evidence Surface Regarding Singer's Imminent Comeback

(Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok) Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, Feb. 28, 2016.

Taylor Swift's latest social media move has many under the impression that she is about to release her long-awaited new album.

The singer blacked out all her social media accounts from Instagram to Twitter and Facebook. There are no posts at all including the profile pictures or icons.

She did this wipeout last Aug. 18, which just so happens marks the third anniversary of the release of "Shake It Off," a track from her most recent album, "1989." Many believe that this is no mere coincidence.

Fans also think that Swift will announce her new album and even perform a track from it on "Good Morning America" on Aug. 31, the date she is scheduled to appear there.

A Reddit user who datamined her website also found a secret message that first would not make sense as it looks like just a bunch of letters jumbled together.

But the Redditor decoded that if one will count the letters that precede the ones on the message, they will get: "that's what they don't see." This is speculated to be the title of her album, if not her single.

There are also rumors that Swift will use this year's MTV Video Music Awards as her big comeback after being out of the radar for a couple of years following the release of "1989."

It has been speculated that the "Bad Blood" singer will release her new album this fall and it will make sense if she will start teasing and promoting it soon.

For now, however, nothing has been confirmed yet. Swift recently made the headlines after winning her sexual assault case against former DJ David Mueller, who groped her underneath her skirt during a photo opportunity at a meet-and-greet back in 2013.

Mueller was the first one to sue Swift though, claiming that her accusations cost him his "dream job." However, the Grammy winner only asked for $1 for the case as she is keen on encouraging other sexual assault victims to speak up. During her testimony, Swift said: