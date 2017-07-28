Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Go Under Cover as They Step Out in NYC

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been spotted out and about again.

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Taylor Swift is reportedly dating British actor Joe Alwyn.

The pair tried to hide from the swarm of paparazzi following them as they stepped out in New York City on Tuesday, July 25.

Swift, 27, was seen heading out of her Tribeca apartment with Alwyn, 26. They obviously did not want to draw any attention, as they sported dark hoodies. They also covered up with umbrellas while walking to their car.

Swift and Alwyn were reportedly going to the gym together when they were spotted that day. The "Shake It Off" singer paired her hoodie with dark leggings and white sneakers, while Alwyn wore gray sweats and brown boots.

An unnamed source told E! News that Swift was really adamant on keeping away from the public eye.

"They had a lot of security," the insider said. "They loaded the cars, and after that, they snuck her out through the back. They set it up to look like she would come out through the front, but they snuck out the back."

The source added that Swift and Alwyn walked "closely together" as the pop songstress hooked her arm around her boyfriend's.

While they are a fairly new couple, Swift and Alwyn have already gone to a double date with two of the former's closest celebrity friends: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Reports noted that the blonde beauty and the British actor spent time with the A-list couple in Rhode Island this past weekend. Unfortunately, further details about the activities they did during their getaway were not revealed.

Fans may recall that this is not the first time Swift and one of her boyfriends spent time with Lively and Reynolds. Back in early 2016, she hosted a party and invited her ex-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston and hung out together with the celebrity couple.