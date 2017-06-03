Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn News: Rumored Couple Spotted Together in Public for the First Time

Almost three weeks after Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's rumored relationship made headlines, the pair has been spotted together for the first time.

Reuters/Lucas JacksonTaylor Swift is reportedly dating British actor Joe Alwyn.

On Thursday, photographers captured Swift, 27, and Alwyn, 26, boarding a private plane in the U.K. to return to the States together. It was the first time they were pictured together, as the rumored couple hasreportedly been trying to keep ther relationship as private as possible.

Swift looked like she was trying to disguise herself with her black hooded jacket, black sweatpants and simple Nike sneakers. Alwyn also opted for a more laid-back style with his black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and tan boots.

Keeping the relationship a secret might be an effort on the pop diva's part to avoid public scrutiny. After all, reports previously mentioned that Swift wanted to get to know Alwyn better "without any chaos." Insiders claimed the 27-year-old has learned a lot from her past, highly publicized relationships, so she wanted to take a different approach this time.

Meanwhile, a source close to the "Shake It Off" hitmaker told E! News that Swift and Alwyn are now "exclusively" dating. Word about their romance is relatively new but according to the insider, Swift's inner circle has already known about them for quite some time now.

"The only people this has been a secret to is the media because all of us—Taylor and Joe's closest friends and their families—were aware they have been together for several months and have known each other for a long time," the insider revealed.

Prior to her alleged relationship with Alwyn, the country star-turned-pop singer dated other big names in the music industry, including One Direction singer Harry Styles, Joe Jonas and John Mayer. She also had romantic relationships with Conor Kennedy, Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Hiddleston.