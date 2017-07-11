Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn News: Singer to Treat Boyfriend's Parents to a Private Jet Ride in Nashville

REUTERS / DANNY MOLOSHOK 'Bad Blood' singer Taylor Swift

Despite people's skepticism when it comes to their relationship, it looks like Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are now ready to prove to the world that theirs is the "real deal." New reports suggest that the singer is scheduled to fly Alwyn's parents to Nashville, Tennessee for some bonding.

Since she started her career, Swift has been known for going in and out of romantic relationships. Last year, she made headlines because of her failed relationships with Scottish DJ and musician Calvin Harris and British actor Tom Hiddleston. After her 15-month relationship with Harris ended, the DJ went on a Twitter rant about her online.

Now that she is in a relationship with Alwyn, Swift does not have any plans of wasting her time as she seeks to make the right impression. To mark their sixth month, she is reportedly going to treat her boyfriend's parents to a private jet ride to Nashville.

According to Life & Style's source, Swift is "extremely close to her family and she loves Joe's parents." This is why she wants the two families to meet and bond.

"Taylor has offered to fly Joe's parents out by private jet. His folks are low-key and aren't used to the glamorous Hollywood lifestyle, but Taylor's going out of her way to impress them," the source added.

Reports about Swift and Alwyn's relationship first surfaced in the last quarter of 2016, shortly after her breakup with Hiddleston. Dating rumors about them started when they were spotted attending a Kings of Leon concert together sometime in October. That time, they were reportedly accompanied by some of their common friends, including Lily Aldridge.

A source revealed to People magazine that Alwyn is such a "normal, down-to-earth guy" whose private life is not an open book. Since he and Swift are in the same boat when it comes to keeping their personal affairs under wraps, fans are thrilled to see how things will work out for them.