Taylor Swift and Katy Perry to Perform on Stage Together?

Pop stars Katy Perry and Taylor Swift might finally put an end to their long-standing and very public feud. The singers are rumored to perform together at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Singer Katy Perry will host the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Perry, who will host this year's event, is also slated to perform. During her segment at the event, she will reportedly bring out Swift to perform with her. Other rumors suggest that Swift will introduce new tracks at the event.

If rumors about their reconciliation are true, this live feat of forgiveness will not be a first for Swift or the VMA stage. Back in 2015, Swift and Nicki Minaj buried the hatchet and hugged it out on stage after the former falsely accused the "Anaconda" singer of attacking her on Twitter.

If their encounter will not be anything like the Swift-Minaj reunion, then it should be a really awkward one. But one thing is for sure, these girls will not call each other out like what Minaj did to Miley Cyrus at the VMAs.

The two have expressed their resentment toward each other through songs. While Swift's hit single "Bad Blood" is rumored to be about their feud, Perry's 2017 "Swish Swish" is said to be a response to that.

For the uninitiated, their feud started with a backup dancer whom they both shared between their tours. Perry, who has been promoting her album this year has consistently said that she intends to end the rift between them.

The VMAs will be Swift's first public appearance following the sexual assault trial against DJ David Mueller. The singer won the countersuit against the radio broadcaster, while his case against the singer was dropped.

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards is scheduled to air on MTV on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. ET.