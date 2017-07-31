Taylor Swift and Rumored Boyfriend Double Date with Couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Taylor Swift has kept a low profile since her highly publicized breakup with English actor Tom Hiddleston and her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. But the pop singer seems to be dating again as she was spotted with rumored boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

REUTERS / DANNY MOLOSHOK "Bad Blood" singer Taylor Swift is dating actor Joe Alwyn.

According to E!, Swift and Alwyn spent some time in Rhode Island, visiting the singer's friend Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Not much has been said about how they spent their days there.

But after spending a few days in Rhode Island, the rumored couple went back to Swift's apartment in New York and were spotted heading off to the gym.

The celebrities wore hoodies to cover their faces from paparazzi. Swift wore a black hoodie and black leggings and wore white tennis shoes to complete her outfit. Alwyn, on the other hand, paired his black and blue hoddie and grey sweats with brown boots.

A source told the publication that the pair were trying to sneak out and avoid the paparazzi. "They had a lot of security," the source told E!. "They loaded the cars, and after that, they snuck her out through the back. They set it up to look like she would come out through the front, but they snuck out the back."

Following the Twitter storm, in which the public called out Swift for being treacherous like a snake, the singer has done what she can to maintain a low profile and stay that way as much as she can. Although she appears to be in hiding, she is doing great, the informant told E!

And in terms of Swift's new relationship, the source says that Alwyn is unlike the guys she has dated in the past, as he is low key. Swift is "taking extra precautionary measures" in her new relationship since she has received so much backlash because of the previous one.

The informant says that Swift will talk about it only when she is ready.