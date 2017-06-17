Taylor Swift Cameo in Selena Gomez's 'Bad Liar' Video Spotted by Fans?

Selena Gomez just released her newest video for "Bad Liar" this week, but fans are talking about the rumored secret cameo of the singer's high-profile friend Taylor Swift in the video.

REUTERS/Danny MoloshokFamous best friends Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift

Reports claim that in one of the scenes in the video where the singer portrayed multiple roles like a teenager, a school teacher, and an adult version of herself, Gomez is seen dancing all by herself in her bedroom. However, eagle-eyed fans were able to spot a couple of posters featuring women that look exactly like the "Bad Blood" singer.

According to fans, one of the women in the "Charlie's Angels" inspired poster looks exactly like Swift. While another woman wearing a pair of large-rimmed sunglasses also appears to be taken from one of the country/pop singer's photos.

Gomez and Swift are known to be each other's best friends for the longest time. Yet the two have not been seen in public together for quite a while. However, the speculated appearance of Swift in her best friend's latest video could be a nod to their friendship.

At the moment, the camps of both stars have yet to confirm the fan theories about the rumored cameo.

Meanwhile, Swift's next recording project remains under wraps. But the Grammy-winning singer is noticeably silent about her next move. She is also rarely seen in public, which is why she is rumored to be currently busy working on a new album that is set to be released before the end of 2017.

Despite her absence in public, Swift is still making the news due to her ongoing feud with "Swish Swish" singer Katy Perry. She also reportedly re-released her entire music catalog on streaming service providers like Spotify on the same day as Perry's new album "Witness" on June 9.

Swift has yet to confirm the release of her new album in the coming days.