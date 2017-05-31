Taylor Swift Dating Rumors: Pop Singer Determined to Keep Relationship with Joe Alwyn Discreet

Taylor Swift is back in the dating game after having found love with British actor Joe Alwyn. However, this time around, the pop singer is making sure to keep the relationship discreet.

REUTERS/Danny MoloshokTaylor Swift is rumored to be dating British actor Joe Alwyn.

It was first reported by The Sun earlier this month that Swift had been seeing Alwyn for quite some time. Alwyn, who resides in London with his parents, is a rising Hollywood star. The "Shake It Off" singer has apparently been flying to the city in order to secretly meet with Alwyn and has rented a house in London in the process.

"Taylor and Joe are the real deal, this is a very serious relationship," a source told the British media outlet. "Taylor has flown in via private jets and her security has made it a military-like mission to prevent her from being seen."

Swift is no stranger to dating within the industry. She has had high-profile relationships with Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, and most recently, Tom Hiddleston. However, the Grammy Award winner has her eyes set on keeping her relationship with Alwyn behind curtains.

"Taylor has been insanely private about her relationship with Joe," an insider told PEOPLE. "She wanted to get to know him without any chaos. She has learned from the past."

A different source described Alwyn as "a very normal, down-to-earth guy" as well as "private and low-key." If that is the case, then it does not come as a surprise that he would also like to keep things under wraps.

The relationship is reportedly so serious that Alwyn is even moving to the United States to be closer to Swift, according to a separate report from The Sun. Moreover, the young actor is also aiming to get more roles with the move.

Swift and Alwyn have yet to confirm their relationship, though, so readers are advised to take this news with a grain of salt.