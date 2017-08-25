Taylor Swift Drops Lead Single 'Look What You Made Me Do' from New Album 'Reputation'

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Taylor Swift's sixth studio album, 'Reputation,' will be released in November.

Taylor Swift has dropped the lead single off of her sixth album. The track, titled "Look What You Made Me Do," is a catchy and seemingly icy response to the whole drama involving her, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

Through her lyrics, Swift made it clear to whoever she was singing the song to that she does not like him/her. Featuring lines such as "I don't like your little games, I don't like your tilted stage" and "I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me," it was clear that Swift was addressing the issue that had resulted in a media frenzy and her year of silence.

The rhythmic song continues Swift's transition to the pop genre which started with her fifth studio album, "1989." For its chorus, Swift repeated the titular line over and over again.

Fans have been waiting for a new album for a long time. Swift released "1989" back in October 2014 and has only dropped one new song, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" with Zayn, since then. With her sixth album, titled "Reputation," set for a November release, that comes out to a three-year wait.

There have been rumors circulating for a while now that Swift would be releasing new music. They were fueled even further when Swift deleted all the posts from her social media accounts. The "Shake It Off" songstress then teased the coming of a new album when she posted videos of snakes, alluding to what she was publicly labeled following Kardashian's Snapchat reveal last year. Swift then unveiled her new album's cover and title, as well as the release date of the lead single, all in one go.

For those who are unaware, Swift criticized West's track, "Famous," for featuring lyrics involving her. Kardashian then shared a video of West speaking to Swift on the phone and asking for her permission to use her name in his lyrics, which the latter seemingly approved.

Some believe that "Look What You Made Me Do" is a track specifically about West, as she made a reference to the tilted stage the rapper used for his "Saint Pablo" tour. Regardless, the 27-year-old pop singer declared through her single that this was the new her.

"I'm sorry, but the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now," Swift melodiously said after the bridge. "Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead."

"Reputation" comes out on Nov. 10.

Watch the lyric video for her new single below: