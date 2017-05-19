Taylor Swift 'excited' about new relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn, source reveals

Taylor Swift has found a new man in her life.

Reuters/ Danny MoloshokTaylor Swift is reportedly dating British actor Joe Alwyn.

Swift, 27, has been off the radar for quite a few months now. It turns out she has been secretly dating British actor Joe Alwyn, 26.

News of their alleged relationship was first reported by The Sun, which is also the first to report about Swift's previous romance with Tom Hiddleston. Apart from keeping away from social media and the public eye, an insider told E! News that the "Shake It Off" singer went to great lengths to keep the relationship a secret.

"She has made several trips to see him, but always flies in and out on a private jet with lots of security and has been flying into very small and remote airports," the source revealed, adding Swift made sure everyone believes she is on a work trip whenever she heads to England.

Additionally, the pair allegedly spent most of their time together in "private locations" where they could enjoy their time together without letting the public know about it. The Grammy winner even rented a house in north London as she continues to spend time with Alwyn.

"She is crazy about Joe and really excited about their relationship," the source stated.

Alwyn is fairly new to the acting industry. He is best known for being the lead star in Ang Lee's 2016 war film, "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk." He has three film acting credits under his belt so far, as per IMDB.

"It's really nice to have people excited about ... me," he told PEOPLE when his latest film was released. "But it's hard to get caught up in that. ... I just want to take things a day at a time."

Alwyn has just finished filming his latest film project with Emma Stone titled "The Favourite." Before dating the budding actor, Swift was romantically linked to Hiddleston. Their relationship did not last that long as the two celebrities broke up in September.