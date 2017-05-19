Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn dating rumors: Swift going to 'great lengths' to keep romance private?

Taylor Swift has been lying low these past few months, updating her social media pages rather rarely and almost not being seen out and about. However, news just broke that the Grammy-awarded singer-songwriter has a new man in her life and she has been keeping everyone in the dark about it.

Reuters/Danny MoloshokFeatured in the image is singer Taylor Swift, who is rumored to be dating British actor Joe Alwyn.

A source has revealed to E! News that the 27-year-old "Blank Space" singer is dating British actor Joe Alwyn and she is allegedly trying to keep the relationship private for as long as she could.

"Taylor went to great lengths to keep their relationship private and out of the spotlight while she and Alwyn have been getting to know one another," the source said. "She has made several trips to see him, but always flies in and out on a private jet with lots of security and has been flying into very small and remote airports."

The insider also told the publication that every time Swift was spotted in England, "she made sure everyone thought it was a work trip." The rumored couple are allegedly spending most of their time together away from the public eye so they could get to know each other without people hovering on them.

Swift's past relationships made headlines as she had dated high-profile names, such as Harry Styles, John Mayer, Joe Jonas, Jake Gyllenhaal, Taylor Lautner, Calvin Harris, and Tom Hiddleston. This time, she is dating a rising star, and it looks like she is tired of her relationships being under the spotlight all the time. "She wanted to get to know him without any chaos," another source told PEOPLE.

Twenty-six-year-old Alwyn is known for his role in "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk," a World War II drama directed by Ang Lee. He is reportedly shooting his upcoming film called "The Favourite," with "La La Land" star Emma Stone. According to The Sun, Swift is also in the United Kingdom with Alwyn, and she has been renting a house in North London.