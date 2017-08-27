Taylor Swift Latest News: Is 'Look What You Made Me Do' a Diss Track Aimed at Kanye West?

Taylor Swift finally dropped her latest song, "Look What You Made Me Do," after a three-year hiatus from the music business. The song is part of her upcoming sixth album, "Reputation." The song stirred a buzz immediately after it was launched on Aug. 25, partly because many speculated that it might be a diss track for Kanye West.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Pop singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 8, 2015.

"Look What You Made Me Do" is the lead single from Swift's "Reputation" album. The singer herself co-wrote the song with "1989" collaborator Jack Antonoff and Right Said Fred, The Rolling Stone reported. The heavy dance-pop track features a part similar to Right Said Fred's 1991 hit, "I'm Too Sexy."

In the first part of the song, Swift sings "I don't like your little games/Don't like your tilted stage." It can be recalled that for his Saint Pablo tour in 2016, West performed on a tilted stage.

Towards the end of the song, Swift says the old "The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now/ Why?/ 'Cause she's dead."

Although Swift didn't particularly mention West's name, many believe that the song is addressed to the rapper, who's been feuding with Swift ever since he interrupted her acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009. At the time, West claimed that Beyonce deserved the Best Female Video award instead of Swift, Metro reported.

Their rift intensified last year when West released the song "Famous," in which he claimed that he made Swift famous. The accompanying video for "Famous" also features a naked Taylor Swift look-a-like in bed with other naked celebrities.

The release date for Taylor Swift's "Reputation" album has been set for Nov. 10, which coincidentally marks the 10-year anniversary of the death of Donda West, Kanye's mother, E! News reported.

However, a source close to Swift's record label, Big Machine Record, said that choice for the release date had nothing to do with West. "It is standard practice that releases come out on Fridays and we locked in this release date based on other Universal Music Group releases. There is no correlation," the source told E! News.