Taylor Swift Makes 'Very Sizable Donation' to Houston Food Bank to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Taylor Swift extends her helping hand to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Taylor Swift has reportedly donated a large sum to the Houston Food Bank in order to help the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas.

The singer has been revealed to be the latest in a string of celebrities who had extended their hand to the victims of Hurricane Harvey that ravaged most of Houston leaving at least 44 people dead and thousands of homes destroyed last week. The Houston Food Bank confirmed the news through their official Facebook page saying: "Taylor Swift has generously made a very sizable donation to Houston Food Bank in honor of her mother who graduated from the University of Houston. We thank you, Taylor, and we thank everyone for donating to help rebuild our community."

Taylor Swift has kept mostly mum, staying out of the public's eye even when she donated a reportedly "sizable" amount to the organization. Just a few days ago, actor Leonardo DiCaprio had also made a generous donation of $1 million to help the flooding victims. Actress Sandra Bullock also pledged the same amount, while Kim Kardashian-West and her husband, Kanye, donated $500,000 with Miley Cyrus doing the same.

It looks like celebrities aren't holding back with their donations because it has also been reported that athlete J.J. Watts has raised an incredible $16 million to help victims, $1 million of which came from comedian and talk show host Ellen Degeneres.

As for Swift, the singer has a new album coming this Nov. 10 and had just recently released the music video for her new single titled "Look What You Made Me Do" during the MTV Video Music Awards.

This won't be the first time that the pop diva has shown her generous side because back Swift had also donated money to help the victims of the Tennessee wildfires and the 2008 Iowa flood.