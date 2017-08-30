Taylor Swift Net Worth 2017: How Much Is the 'Look What You Made Me Do' Singer Worth?

Taylor Swift made headlines around the world after the controversial music video for her new single "Look What You Made Me Do" was released. With a career spanning over a decade and with eight albums to her name, just how much is the pop singer worth in 2017?

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Taylor Swift during one of her performances at the 2014 New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, New York.

According to Forbes, the 27-year old's wealth amounts to $280 million which places her on the Celebrity 100 list of the world's highest-paid entertainers. Most of her earnings have come from her music career which includes albums, touring and endorsements for companies such as Apple, Diet Coke and Keds.

Swift's The 1989 World Tour smashed North American touring records with close to a quarter-billion-dollar gross in 2015. This established her as one of the world's top entertainers despite her young age.

She purchased an 8,309-square-foot condo formerly owned by director Peter Jackson in 2015 with 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, which was reportedly worth $20 million. She also bought a 10,982-square-foot seven-bedroom and 10-bathroom mansion for $25 million as well as two private jets.

Swift's success isn't just limited to her earnings. Over the years, she has racked up quite a number of awards which include Grammys, Kid's Choice Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and People's Choice Awards.

Despite having a quiet year or two like she did in 2016, she continues to earn royalties from her music which have become some of the most memorable songs of the decade. Her return to the spotlight with "Look What You Made Me Do" broke streaming records and positioned her upcoming album, "Reputation," as a certified commercial success.

Swift has certainly evolved from her girl-next-door image with the release of her latest single. But even if the "old Taylor" is gone, her fans are nonetheless here to stay.

"Reputation" goes on sale on Nov. 10.