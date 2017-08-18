Taylor Swift Net Worth 2017: Singer Valued at $280 Million Thanks to Music, Endorsements

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Taylor Swift makes it onto Forbes' Richest Self-Made Women in America.

Taylor Swift is arguably one of the biggest stars in the music industry right now. And while she has maintained a rather low profile this past year, that does not mean she is not raking in the Benjamins.

According to Forbes, Swift has a net worth of $280 million in 2017, making her the 55th Richest Self-Made Woman in America. The country-turned-pop songstress was at No. 60 last year in the publication's list.

Swift made her money through her music, by both selling albums and touring. Her most recent album, "1989," was released in October 2014 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. According to Los Angeles Times, her successful "1989" tour also earned the singer more than $250 million dollars in gross income, with almost $200 million coming from North American ticket sales.

Apart from that, the 10-time Grammy Award winner also has many endorsement deals. Despite keeping under the radar for most of 2016, she was still able to cash in checks from Keds, Apple, DirecTV and AT&T.

Earlier this year, the "New Romantics" singer made a triumphant return to Spotify by making her entire discography available on the streaming service. The 27-year-old star did it in celebration of "1989" selling over 10 million albums worldwide.

Swift had previously criticized Spotify and refused to allow her songs to be on the streaming service because she did not want to "contribute my life's work to an experiment that I don't feel fairly compensates the writers, producers, artists, and creators of this music."

Making it on Forbes' list of Richest Self-Made Women is surely an honor, but Swift recently experienced a more important victory. The singer found herself in court, getting sued by former radio host David Mueller for allegedly pressuring his employer to fire him. Swift had accused Mueller of groping her rear and countersued the host for $1. The jury, which consisted of two men and six women, recently ruled in favor of Swift.