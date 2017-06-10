Taylor Swift New Album 2017 Release Date News: Did 'Bad Blood' Singer Time Her Return to Streaming to Shade Katy Perry?

Taylor Swift seems to be taking her rumored feud against Katy Perry seriously.

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI Taylor Swift brings back her music catalog to streaming providers starting Friday, June 9.

While Swift fans are still awaiting news about her next studio album, the singer's camp announced late Thursday that all of her music will return to streaming services on the same day as the release of Perry's new album, "Witness."

Speculations have claimed that Swift's announcement coinciding with Perry's album release is not a case of simple coincidence.

It was announced on Instagram that the "Bad Blood" singer's entire back catalog will return to Spotify, Tidal Amazon, Pandora and other streaming platforms on Friday, June 9 after pulling it out in 2014.

According to the statement, the reason why Swift's music will be back on streaming sites is to show her gratitude to all her fans for the 10 million sales of her album "1989" as well as the 100 Million Song Certification announcement from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

But while Swift's fans were excited about the news, others turned to social media to express their suspicions about the timing of her return to streaming.

One of the fans believes that Swift releasing her music catalog on streaming services during the same day as Perry's album launch is just plain petty, while another believes that it is a malicious move from the pop star.

Swift and Perry have reportedly been at odds with each other since 2013, but the "Swish Swish" singer just recently confirmed it during an interview with James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" segment on his late-night show.

Perry also talked about the ongoing feud in a new interview with NME, saying that it might be hard for her to initiate peace with Swift even if she already said that she is willing to patch things up with her.

"I said that but, I mean, I'm not Buddha – things irritate me. I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I'm also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls [their respective fan groups]," Perry stated. "That's so messed up!"

Meanwhile, the announcement for Swift's new album this 2017 could be made anytime soon.