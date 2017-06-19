Taylor Swift New Album 2017 Release Date Rumors: '1989' Streamed More Than Katy Perry's 'Witness' This Week as Fans Wait for Her Comeback?

(Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok) Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, February 28, 2016.

The wait for Taylor Swift's new album goes on as the singer continues to stay out of the limelight, but her music still finds its way to headlines.

Swift has been locked with a feud that dates half a decade back with Katy Perry, which was highlighted by the release of the latter's album, "Witness."

As fans may have heard, Swift's complete album catalog was made available to streaming sites on June 9, the same day Perry released her new album.

Before that, talks about the bad blood between the two have intensified, giving some the impression that Swift did this on purpose to mess with Perry's album launch.

If this is the case, it may have worked. According to Marie Claire, Swift's most recent album, "1989," was reportedly streamed more than "Witness" in the past week in the USA.

Despite this, however, "Witness" was hailed a success as the album went on to hit the number one spot on Billboard 200. According to Nielsen Music, the album earned 180,000 equivalent album units since its release through June 15, totalling to 162,000 in traditional sales.

As for Swift, the singer is believed to be working on a new album although she is reportedly first taking time to just take it easy and relax after working nonstop in the past few years.

Swift released a new album every two years so it was expected that she would come out with a new one last year. However, this was not the case.

"1989" came out in 2014 and its availability to streaming sites along with her other albums definitely boosted its popularity.

From the looks of it, this might be one of the major moves from Swift with regard to her music. Many fans hope that she will be back with new songs this year although nothing is set in stone yet.