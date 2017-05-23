Taylor Swift New Album 2017 Release Date Rumors: 'Blank Space' Singer Plans to Release New Album This Fall?

Taylor Swift may be out of the limelight for quite some time, but speculations claim that the singer's radio silence might just be a part of her plan.

Reuters/Lucas JacksonTaylor Swift will reportedly release a new album before the end of 2017.

During her pre-Super Bowl 2017 performance in Houston, Texas back in February, the multi-awarded Grammy Award-winning singer told her audience that it will be her one and only show for the year.

"I have to be really honest with you about something: As far as I know, I'm doing one show in 2017. And as far as I know, this is that one show," Swift stated in front of the crowd.

Since then, the "Blank Space" singer became noticeably absent. Even her social media accounts have not been updated frequently, except for a couple of Instagram posts to help her friends Lorde and the band Haim promote their new singles. But according to reports, Swift chose to be quiet to discreetly work on her new album that is set to be released this year.

Speculations about Swift's new album for 2017 began after her close friend Ed Sheeran hinted about it during an interview with BBC in March. "Taylor [Swift] isn't going to be releasing until probably the end of this year — Christmas is the smartest time to release because that's when everyone buys records," the "Shape of You" singer stated. "So I've got a full year of just all Ed, all the time."

Meanwhile, an insider reveals to US Weekly that Swift is attempting to hide herself from the media and plans to remain out of the public until she is prepared to promote her rumored sixth studio album. But contrary to Sheeran's claims, Swift's next album will be released this fall.

"She knows there's a demand for a new album and has really started focusing on making that happen for fans. She's just excited to get back out there," the source adds.

Swift's reps are still maintaining their silence about the rumored 2017 album up to this day.