Taylor Swift New Album 2017 Release Date Rumors: Universal Music to Drop Swift's Album this Fall?

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Taylor Swift reportedly to release new album this year

The waiting game for Taylor Swift's new album continues as the multi-awarded pop and country music superstar remains mum about her plans for the year.

Speculations continue to claim that Swift will drop the highly anticipated follow-up to her chart-topping album "1989" that came out in 2014.

According to reports, both Swift and rapper Eminem will release their next albums sometime this fall. This is in accordance to the plans of their record label, Universal Music Group, to remain on top of the records chart this year after the successful album releases of Kendrick Lamar's "DAMN" and Drake's "More Life."

However, Swift's camp remains mum about the release of her rumored album. The singer herself is noticeably silent and is avoiding public appearances and posting on social media this year. But she recently made the news when she re-released all her music catalogs on streaming service providers like Spotify to throw competition with her rumored nemesis Katy Perry when the latter launched her new album "Witness" in June.

The "Blank Space" singer is also reportedly coming up with her own streaming service website, based on the report from TMZ. According to the publication, Swift applied for rights to brand a website called "Swifties" that could present non-downloadable multimedia contents that can be classified as audio recordings. But her camp has not confirmed nor denied the report.

Swift is also currently busy with the civil lawsuit that she filed against former radio host DJ David Mueller over the alleged groping incident that happened in 2013. The 27-year-old singer-actress appeared in a Denver, Colorado federal courtroom Monday to witness the jury selection for the dueling lawsuits that both she and the former radio host filed against each other.

The members of the jury remain unselected up to now, but Swift is expected to testify in front of the court as soon as the trial begins.