Taylor Swift New Album 2017 Release Date Rumors: Video Greeting for Russell Westbrook Hints Swift's Upcoming Album Release?

Six months after her self-imposed hiatus, Taylor Swift broke her silence and reappeared in public to post a congratulatory video for Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook after he won the NBA Most Valuable Player award early this week.

REUTERS / DANNY MOLOSHOK"Bad Blood" singer Taylor Swift to release new album late this year?

The "Bad Blood" singer is once again sporting curly locks in her video, where she jokes about teaching the All-Star point guard the skills in basketball.

"I remember the first time you beat me at basketball and I was very upset and you said, if you remember correctly, you said, 'You just have to shake it off,'" the Grammy Award-winning singer states in the video. "So essentially, we have each other to thank for these careers, obviously. So that's why I'm a part of your congratulations video because we go back, what, 20 years — actually that's a fake story and I wish it were the truth."

But fans of the country pop singer were quick to point out that Swift has never met the NBA star. This reportedly prompted them to speculate that it was part of the promotion for her rumored new album that is expected to be released sometime late this year.

According to the fans, Swift normally changes her hairstyle whenever she releases a new album. This reportedly started when she began having her hair straight with bangs as she released the album "Red." Then she chopped her long locks for the release of "1989."

Now that she is back to having curly hair, it is speculated that she is about to drop her next album very soon.

Meanwhile, a source reportedly told HollywoodLife that Swift was recently spotted working at a studio with Drake. "Taylor's been working a lot with Drake, who she adores, and she's loving the direction of the album so far — really cool and edgy. She's super excited and energized right now," the source stated.

Swift's camp has yet to commend about the rumored album release this year.