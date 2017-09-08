Taylor Swift New Album 2017: Singer Launches First Song on Track List of 'Reputation'

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Taylor Swift released a second song from her album "Reputation" titled, "...Ready for It."

Taylor Swift has released the first song on her new album's track list titled, "...Ready for It?"

The song, "...Ready for It," was first teased during ESPN's coverage of last Saturday's college football game between Florida State vs. Alabama.

Swift released the full version of the song last Labor Day Weekend, which happens to be the first song on the track list of "Reputation" despite it coming second to the release of "Look What You Made Me Do," Variety confirmed.

The newly released song is more aggressive and continues to introduce the dark side of the new Taylor, Rolling Stone reports. It still carries the distinctness of Swift's music, but it also brings a more electric pop sound to it compared to her past songs.

Just like "Look What You Made Me Do," fans are deciphering the hidden messages from Swift's new song. The most noticeable reference made by the Swift's song was to the riotous romance between Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor.

From the line, "Burton to this Taylor," it appears that the music artist was referencing herself as Elizabeth, who had a doomed romance with her on-screen partner, similar to how the actress had a string of romances that went south.

A fan even found out and shared on Tumblr that a whole verse was dedicated to Burton and Elizabeth, which referenced their movie, "The Milk Train Doesn't Stop Here Anymore."

Meanwhile, Buzzfeed notes that "...Ready for It" could be a continuation of "Blank Space," because of how it talks about "serial-dating," which the music artist has been accused of based on her previous relationships.

There are speculations that each song on Swift's "Reputation" album represents a certain kind of image that was put on her by the public. Fans believe that "Look What You Made Me Do" is a reference to how Swift was thought of as shady and untrustworthy, while "...Ready For It" could be describing Swift's image of being a man-eater.

"Reputation" will be available on Nov. 10.