Taylor Swift New Album Release Date News, Rumors: Singer to Release New Single This Friday?

Taylor Swift will reportedly release new music this week after over a year-long hiatus. According to multiple sources, the pop singer is going to drop the first single from her upcoming sixth album on Aug. 25, Friday.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Pop singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 8, 2015.

Swift has been flying under the radar in the past months, making no major public appearances and skipping on her usual activities such as her annual Fourth of July bash.

In recent weeks, Swift has started making a move towards her highly-awaited album release. The most significant clue fans noticed was that the Grammy-winning singer cleaned out all of her social media accounts, with not a single photo left.

A source revealed that new Taylor Swift music will be available this Aug. 25, Friday. The said source described the song as "poppy," adding that an accompanying music video will be released later this week, Us Magazine reported. Another report from Variety revealed that Swift is rumored to debut her new music video at the MTV Video Music Awards this Aug. 27, Sunday.

No official release date for the album has been announced yet, and the source only said that it's "going to be a really good one."

Vox also reported that Taylor Swift's new song is titled "Timeless." A page on Genius for a Swift song called "Timeless" popped up on Aug. 21. Moreover, the domain timeless.com has been registered, and the website bears a note that reads "coming soon."

Although her social media accounts have been wiped clean, Swift did leave a surprise for fans. She posted two cryptic videos of a snake moving its tail.

Taylor Swift's latest release was "1989," which dropped in Oct. 2014. But before that, she revealed her hit single "Shake It Off" to the world on Aug. 18. The wait for her sixth album has been longer than usual, but fans are more than happy to hear solid news about the singer's anticipated comeback.