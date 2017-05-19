Taylor Swift New Boyfriend Rumors: Budding Actor Joe Alwyn Is Swift's New Beau?

After her failed relationships with celebrities Tom Hiddleston, Calvin Harris and Harry Styles, singer Taylor Swift may have found a new love in budding actor Joe Alwyn. Another British hunk, the 26-year-old previously appeared in "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" and the film adaptation of "The Sense of an Ending."

REUTERS/Eric Thayer/FileTaylor Swift is reportedly busy preparing for her new album.

Reports suggest that Swift and Alwyn have been together for months now. Since the up-and-coming actor still reportedly resides with his parents, Swift is said to have rented a house in the northern part of London just to be able to regularly see him. Some reports also claim that while in England, the singer even goes as far as to wearing wigs, scarves and hats to disguise herself when spending time with the rising actor.

It seems Swift has been trying to keep her current relationship out of the public's eye. There are speculations that it is because of how the media affected her previous romance with ex-beau Hiddleston. Their relationship ended last September.

A source told The Sun: "Taylor and Joe are the real deal, this is a very serious relationship. But after what happened with Tom Hiddleston, they were determined to keep it quiet."

"Taylor has flown in via private jets and her security has made it a military-like mission to prevent her from being seen," they add.

It was also emphasized that what Swift and Alwyn have now is not some sort of a secret relationship because those closest to them know that they have already been together for months. The source said the only people they have been hiding their relationship from are the people from the media.

"After her 1989 tour and all the attention Taylor received, she learned she had to be more protective of her personal life and she and Joe decided early on to keep their private life private," the source said.