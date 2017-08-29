Taylor Swift News: 'Look What You Made Me Do' Is Effective in Catching the Attention of the World

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Taylor Swift during one of her performances at the 2014 New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, New York.

Fans who have waited for a long time for Taylor Swift to release a new album were overjoyed last week when the pop singer finally announced "Reputation." Set to feature a darker side of Swift, "Reputation" has been highly talked about on social media. Recently, the singer released the first track of the album titled "Look What You Made Me Do" and reports indicate that there is mixed reactions to it.

According to The Guardian, there were definitely mixed reactions for the new track in that some were just overjoyed to see Swift back in the music business, while others were completely baffled at the music video. It premiered during this year's MTV Video Music Awards, which is ironically hosted by Katy Perry. "Look What You Made Me Do" features the singer mocking her reputation as she plays as a number of things, including a bank robber and a zombie.

Vanity Fair reports that the music video itself was directed by Joseph Kahn, who also helped Swift through the "1989" visuals. Some fans pointed out that it might actually have some similarities to Beyoncé's "Formation." Although it might be true to some degree, Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" deserves its own right as it has recently broken a new record when it was released at the video streaming site YouTube. It has garnered over 19 million views in the first 24 hours that it was released.

"Look What You Made Me Do" is only the start of Swift's career in her "Reputation" era. If this were to set the tone for the rest of the tracks, then it might be accurate to say that it will only get darker from here. Rumors have it that some tracks will feature collaborations with Drake and Kesha, and that the tracks will be released in November.