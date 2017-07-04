Taylor Swift News, Rumors: Will the Singer Host a Fourth of July Party This Year?

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. on February 28, 2016.

Taylor Swift's Fourth of July party could be one of the social highlights for stars this year, as an eclectic mix of celebrities, artists, and close friends of the singer celebrate Independence Day with their famous host. Who might get an invite this year if she throws another event?

Fans of the singer are busy speculating if Taylor Swift will be able to find the time to throw a Fourth of July bash for her friends this year. After all, the singer has been conspicuously absent from social media these days, as noted by Bustle.

While Swift has not confirmed any upcoming work, she has not yet announced a repeat of the huge Independence Day party she hosted last year. After all, her recent Fourth of July parties never fail to be the talk around celebrity circles, as Instagram posts of the event show off the red, white and blue motifs and the star-studded guest list that highlight the event.

Hints of something coming for July 4 came out when a red, white and blue inflatable slide has been spotted outside of the singer's Rhode Island home. Fans take it to mean that a Swift-hosted Fourth of July bash is in the works, as one fan tweeted.

"Taylor has her usual 4th of July slide at her Rhode Island House - looks like the party is happening! (via incredibly-enchanted)," user @1989TUpdates wrote in the caption that came with two photos.

While her list of guests is usually filled with her girl buddies, a few notable names could pop up for the party, according to Vogue. Her close friend Selena Gomez is a safe bet any day, but this time, she might bring her new boyfriend The Weeknd along.

Russell Westbrook, a confirmed Swift fan, could probably come as well. Of course, her rumored boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, is expected to be there to meet her friends for some barbecue and fireworks.