Taylor Swift News: Singer's Camp Belies Claims She Is Transported Through a Box

REUTERS/Eric Henderson Singer Taylor Swift clarifies rumors

While the news claiming that Taylor Swift was placed in a box as she was carried by her men out of her apartment freaked out and worried her fans, it can be now said that the earlier report was nothing more than a figment of the imagination.

After making headlines for not holding a lavish Fourth of July party in her Rhode Island home this year, Taylor Swift was once again at the center of controversy after it was alleged earlier this week that the Grammy award-winning singer was carried by her bodyguards from her apartment to her car while she was inside a box.

Rumors about Swift leaving her apartment in a box first came into existence some months ago after it was revealed that Adele does the same thing during her concerts. From then on, it was speculated that Swift has been doing the same thing to be mysterious as well, much more that it has been reported that she is currently working on a new album.

While the report, naturally, freaked out Swift's legion of fans, the same news outlet that first ran the story has now retracted its claim after the photo agency spoke with Swift's camp, who belied its claims.

Swift has not been as generous in lending her presence to the public for the past couple of months already. As compared to her previous relationships, her current one with Joe Alwyn has been a low-key love affair. According to sources, the singer even wear disguises while spending time with her English beau in North London, where she is said to be renting a house.

Last May, a source has revealed that Swift and Alwyn want to keep their relationship private, adding that Swift wanted to get to know his current beau sans the chaos, presumably brought about by prying public eyes.