Taylor Swift Prepares To Debut New Music Video With Zayn Malik, Pens Revenge Song Against Kanye West
Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik's new track together, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," was released several weeks ago. But on Friday, fans of the artists - as well as those waiting for the movie "Fifty Shades Darker," for which the song was written - will be treated to the song's official music video.
Both Swift and Malik took to their social media accounts to tease their new music video, which features the pair individually distraught by something. The clip only lasts 20 seconds, but it is definitely enough to rile up fan excitement.
The teaser shows Malik getting out of a car on a rainy night as Swift enters a room, with a mask hanging on the door - an obvious homage to the masquerade party in "Fifty Shades Darker." Swift walks down an empty hall as she sings a line from the song, putting her hands on her head. Malik, on the other hand, gets destructive and breaks some dinnerware.
Color also noticeably plays a role in the video as one scene sees Malik in a dark, blue room. Before that, Swift posted a still which shows her in a red-hued shot, with Malik presumably the one behind her.
The music video debuts on Friday at midnight, which means a lot of young fans will be staying up past their bedtime in order to view it. By the looks of how dramatic it is, though, it certainly seems worth the wait.
In other news, Swift is apparently getting ready to release a revenge song about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. It can be recalled that the trio got embroiled in a feud of sorts when West launched his song, "Famous," which included a line referencing Swift. Kardashian also made public a video of West on the phone with the "Shake It Off" singer, which seemed to confirm that Swift gave her go-ahead on the song.
According to InTouch Weekly, Swift has written a track aimed at West and Kardashian for "how hard [they] tried to humiliate her last summer."
"She's going to cause some major waves in the music industry and on social media with a revenge song directly targeting Kim and Kanye," the insider told the media outlet. "Kim and Kanye aren't going to be happy."
However, since this remains to be confirmed by Swift or any of her reps, readers should take this with a grain of salt.