Taylor Swift Prepares To Debut New Music Video With Zayn Malik, Pens Revenge Song Against Kanye West

Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik's new track together, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," was released several weeks ago. But on Friday, fans of the artists - as well as those waiting for the movie "Fifty Shades Darker," for which the song was written - will be treated to the song's official music video.

REUTERS/Danny MoloshokSinger Taylor Swift poses at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, March 29, 2015.

Both Swift and Malik took to their social media accounts to tease their new music video, which features the pair individually distraught by something. The clip only lasts 20 seconds, but it is definitely enough to rile up fan excitement.