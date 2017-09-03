Taylor Swift 'Reputation' Album: New Song 'Ready for It' Featured in Florida State Football Game

(Photo: Reuters/Mike Blake) Singer Taylor Swift.

After breaking records with "Look What You Made Me Do," Taylor Swift is now teasing her second song in her upcoming album "Reputation."

Fans can hear the new track titled "Ready for It" in a minute-long clip by ESPN that teases the Florida State vs. Alabama college football game. "Look What You Made Me Do" was also used last week for the same promotion.

Swift can be heard singing in this new track:

I see how this is gonna go/ Touch me and you'll never be alone/ Island breeze and lights down low, no one has to know

For the chorus, she belts out:

In the middle of the night, in my dreams / You should see the things we do, baby / In the middle of the night, in my dreams / I know I'm gonna be with you, so I take my time

Are you #readyforit?



No. 1 Alabama. No. 3 Florida State. Right NOW on ABC and streaming live on the ESPN App. pic.twitter.com/pojroWJRHL — ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2017

NME points out that "Ready for It" is distinctly different from "Look What You Made Me Do," which was released in Aug. 25 with the music video now with 158 million views and counting.

The first single, where she made fun of herself while taking a jab at everyone that criticized her in the past year, was a departure from what Swifties, which is what her fans are called, are used to.

Although she has let go of her previous selves as seen in the trending music video, the track harks back to the feel-good, electro pop she has become known for.

There is no word yet on when "Ready for It" will be officially released though. Swift's songs being featured in football promotions has many speculating that more will be teased in the same manner.

However, her songs are not just used in such. ABC's "Thank God It's Thursday" lineup teaser also made use of "Look What You Made Me Do."